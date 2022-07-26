Pictet & Cie Europe SA Purchases Shares of 95,820 Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 95,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,160,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% during the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after buying an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% during the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,853,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,429,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

VTV opened at $135.29 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.16 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.02.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

