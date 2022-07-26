Pictet & Cie Europe SA Raises Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,135 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 90.4% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 50,569 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $7,418,000 after acquiring an additional 24,016 shares during the period. Hourglass Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 37,405 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,570,000 after acquiring an additional 4,005 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 39,438 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,873,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 49,083 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,309,000 after buying an additional 18,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 310.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 6,570 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total transaction of $1,219,421.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 29,124 shares of company stock valued at $3,904,072 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $132.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $124.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.93. The company has a market cap of $361.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stephens reduced their target price on Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Walmart from $175.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Walmart from $184.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

Walmart Profile

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.