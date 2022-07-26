Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.

Baidu Price Performance

BIDU stock opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Baidu

BIDU has been the topic of several research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Baidu from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Baidu in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Baidu in a research report on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on Baidu from $221.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Baidu from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.06.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Further Reading

