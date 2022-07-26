Pictet & Cie Europe SA Reduces Position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Pictet & Cie Europe SA decreased its stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,184 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,227 shares during the period. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BIDU. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Baidu by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 359 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Baidu in the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.75% of the company’s stock.
Baidu Price Performance
BIDU stock opened at $140.25 on Tuesday. Baidu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.62 and a 1 year high of $182.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $141.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.89. The firm has a market cap of $48.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.75, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Baidu
Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Baidu (BIDU)
- MarketBeat Podcast Bear Market Tips For Active Traders
- Taking a Look at Nvidia’s Stock Amidst The Semiconductor Chip Gut
- Palantir Stock is Showing Signs of Life
- The Institutions Like The Color Of PPG Industries
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.