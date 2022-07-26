Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) is Once Capital Management LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Once Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 192,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,500 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for about 4.3% of Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Once Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $4,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PINS. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its stake in shares of Pinterest by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 27,165,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,807,119 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,908,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after buying an additional 225,506 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,884,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,940,000 after buying an additional 1,312,789 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,363,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000,000 after buying an additional 1,309,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,182,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,736,000 after acquiring an additional 378,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Pinterest news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 641,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,897,423. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 5,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $109,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 529,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,591,020. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 55,241 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.12, for a total transaction of $1,111,448.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 641,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,897,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 493,378 shares of company stock worth $8,826,687 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pinterest Trading Down 4.4 %

Several analysts have weighed in on PINS shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Pinterest from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Pinterest from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Pinterest from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. TheStreet lowered Pinterest from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.16.

PINS traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $17.26. 714,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,284,533. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $77.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.08, a P/E/G ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.22.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $574.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.27 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 12.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Profile

(Get Rating)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.