Piper Sandler Lowers Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) Price Target to $215.00

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Piper Sandler from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th.

Chord Energy Stock Performance

Chord Energy stock opened at $118.23 on Friday. Chord Energy has a one year low of $79.31 and a one year high of $181.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Chord Energy Company Profile

Chord Energy operates as an independent exploration and production company in the Williston Basin, the United States. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

