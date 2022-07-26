PIXEL (PXL) Market Capitalization Tops $618,812.15

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. PIXEL has a market cap of $618,812.15 and approximately $689.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 4% against the US dollar. One PIXEL coin can currently be bought for $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,961.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.16 or 0.00554151 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00251859 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 40.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001096 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00005272 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00015155 BTC.

ICC (ICC) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bogged Finance (BOG) traded 19.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001469 BTC.

PIXEL Coin Profile

PIXEL (CRYPTO:PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en.

PIXEL Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using US dollars.

