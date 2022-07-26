Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Trading 5.6% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 5.6% during trading on Tuesday after Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $40.00. The company traded as high as $18.07 and last traded at $18.06. 6,057 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 5,329,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.11.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $27.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $35.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

In other news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 3,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 138,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,768,720. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 15,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,642.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 32,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. Grace Capital raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Grace Capital now owns 57,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,413 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 90.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 31,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 14,796 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Pliant Therapeutics by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 174,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.01. The firm has a market cap of $646.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.00 and a beta of 0.16.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,542.15% and a negative return on equity of 48.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

