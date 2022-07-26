Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $1,526,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 855,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 142,417 shares during the period. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.69% of the company’s stock.

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.

