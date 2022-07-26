Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) Price Target Cut to $3.50 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by HC Wainwright from $7.00 to $3.50 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, Maxim Group decreased their price objective on shares of Plus Therapeutics to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.
Plus Therapeutics Stock Performance
Plus Therapeutics stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of $11.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.37. Plus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $2.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plus Therapeutics
Plus Therapeutics Company Profile
Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium-186 NanoLiposome, a patented radiotherapy that targets central nervous system cancers, including recurrent glioblastoma, leptomeningeal metastases, and pediatric brain cancers.
