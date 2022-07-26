Polkadex (PDEX) 24-Hour Volume Hits $238,327.00

Polkadex (PDEX) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Polkadex has a market cap of $9.69 million and approximately $238,327.00 worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Polkadex has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.30 or 0.00006178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001584 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002177 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00017148 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001962 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000308 BTC.
Polkadex Profile
Polkadex’s total supply is 7,460,000 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex.
