PolkaWar Trading Down 16.5% Over Last Week (PWAR)

PolkaWar (PWAR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last seven days, PolkaWar has traded down 16.5% against the dollar. One PolkaWar coin can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000048 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PolkaWar has a market cap of $576,270.38 and $64,209.00 worth of PolkaWar was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004780 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001569 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002196 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00017349 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001966 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000305 BTC.
About PolkaWar
PolkaWar’s total supply is 84,822,168 coins and its circulating supply is 57,572,168 coins. PolkaWar’s official Twitter account is @polkawarnft.
Buying and Selling PolkaWar
