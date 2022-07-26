Polker Market Cap Reaches $806,635.23 (PKR)

Polker (PKR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Polker has traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polker coin can currently be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. Polker has a market cap of $806,635.23 and approximately $250,058.00 worth of Polker was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004735 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001575 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002188 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.59 or 0.00017015 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001941 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
Polker Profile
Polker’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 114,682,924 coins. Polker’s official Twitter account is @POLKER_PKR.
