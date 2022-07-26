PotCoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $531,471.40 (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. PotCoin has a total market cap of $531,471.40 and $105.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0023 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PotCoin has traded 33% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,180.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,442.10 or 0.06808507 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00023696 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.73 or 0.00253671 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00118311 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.79 or 0.00721364 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.12 or 0.00557679 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00005537 BTC.

About PotCoin

PotCoin (POT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,646,233 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin. The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com.

Buying and Selling PotCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

