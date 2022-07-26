PowerPool Price Down 11.4% Over Last 7 Days (CVP)

PowerPool (CVP) traded 8.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Over the last seven days, PowerPool has traded down 11.4% against the US dollar. One PowerPool coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. PowerPool has a market cap of $14.08 million and $3.16 million worth of PowerPool was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004795 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20,877.18 or 1.00061633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006221 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004792 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003538 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002450 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.15 or 0.00125320 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.16 or 0.00029538 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004781 BTC.

PowerPool Profile

CVP is a coin. It was first traded on August 28th, 2020. PowerPool’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,746,703 coins. The official website for PowerPool is powerpool.finance. PowerPool’s official Twitter account is @powerpoolcvp. The official message board for PowerPool is medium.com/@powerpoolcvp.

Buying and Selling PowerPool

According to CryptoCompare, “The PowerPool is a protocol for pooling governance tokens (GTs), such as COMP, BAL, LEND, YFI, BZRX, AKRO, and many others. It allows the token holders to lend, pool, borrow governance tokens, get income from it, and accumulate governance power in protocols based on Ethereum. The Power Pool's mission is to expand the utility of governance tokens to the end-users and provide new coordination for decision making in the Defi ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PowerPool directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PowerPool should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PowerPool using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

