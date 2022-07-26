Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Acquires New Shares in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 428 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,876 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,733,000 after buying an additional 3,264 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of ASML by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 13,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,668,000 after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in ASML in the 1st quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in ASML by 6,255.6% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. 25.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ASML shares. Argus started coverage on shares of ASML in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $590.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €475.00 ($484.69) to €525.00 ($535.71) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of ASML from $750.00 to $600.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of ASML from $925.00 to $794.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $747.91.

ASML Stock Performance

ASML Cuts Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML opened at $538.97 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $509.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $592.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.92. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $412.67 and a 1 year high of $895.93.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $1.3991 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 1.2%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

ASML Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

Featured Articles

