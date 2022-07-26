Precision Wealth Strategies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC raised its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,480 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,416 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,369,444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,086,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,015,880 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,464,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750,972 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,709,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379,985 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,544,801 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $71,672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,297 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 836.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,240,811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after buying an additional 1,108,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Stock Performance

NYSE HPE opened at $13.88 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.11 and its 200-day moving average is $15.62. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.17. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12-month low of $12.40 and a 12-month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.06). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 17.27%.

Insider Transactions at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, EVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 28,347 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total transaction of $432,575.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Richard May sold 94,705 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total value of $1,428,151.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 310,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,682,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on HPE shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $13.50 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.95.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem and HPE Synergy; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

