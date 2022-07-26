Professional (PFHD) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Professional (NASDAQ:PFHD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $20.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.92 million. Professional had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 9.45%. On average, analysts expect Professional to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PFHD stock opened at $21.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $294.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.11. Professional has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $24.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.02 and a 200-day moving average of $21.53.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut Professional from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Professional by 280.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Professional by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 5,256 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Professional by 329.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Professional by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 27,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Professional in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. 59.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Professional Holding Corp. operates primarily through its subsidiary, Professional Bank, provides banking products and services to small and medium sized businesses, other professionals, and entrepreneurs. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as IRAs and certificates of deposit.

