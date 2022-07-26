ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Shares Gap Up to $9.55

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.55, but opened at $9.89. ProPetro shares last traded at $9.81, with a volume of 10,194 shares.

PUMP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProPetro from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ProPetro from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering upgraded ProPetro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on ProPetro to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

ProPetro Trading Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.41 and a beta of 2.53.

ProPetro ( NYSE:PUMP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. ProPetro had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $282.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares in the company, valued at $610,412.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $296,049.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $610,412.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Phillip A. Gobe sold 40,000 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $555,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 204,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,060.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 135,464 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,958 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in ProPetro during the second quarter worth $74,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ProPetro by 4.1% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 71,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $959,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $499,000. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of ProPetro during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Holding Corp., an oilfield services company, provides hydraulic fracturing and other related services. The company operates through Pressure Pumping and All Other segments. It offers cementing, acidizing, and coiled tubing services. The company serves oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American oil and natural gas resources.

