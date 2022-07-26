ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO) Shares Gap Up to $37.05

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $37.05, but opened at $38.24. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil shares last traded at $37.72, with a volume of 4,683 shares changing hands.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Trading Down 0.1 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 844.9% during the second quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% in the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 157.0% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

