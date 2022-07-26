Prospera Financial Services Inc Acquires 123,447 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 456,953 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123,447 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Prospera Financial Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Prospera Financial Services Inc owned 0.23% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $22,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 98.2% in the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

RDVY traded down $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $43.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,587,643. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.80. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $39.87 and a 52-week high of $53.21.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.222 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th.

