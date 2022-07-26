Prospera Financial Services Inc Boosts Stock Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 98.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,608 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in APO. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.48% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on APO shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com cut Apollo Global Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley cut Apollo Global Management from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.06.

Insider Activity at Apollo Global Management

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

In related news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 526,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,740,621. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock traded down $0.41 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.63. 4,984 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,036,712. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.97 and a fifty-two week high of $81.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.81 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.05 and a 200 day moving average of $58.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $584.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $576.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

