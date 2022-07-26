Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 41 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $7,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDY. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 254.2% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 85 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 68.3% in the first quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MDY traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $437.95. The stock had a trading volume of 21,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,126. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $432.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.16. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $400.05 and a 12 month high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.