Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 24.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,682 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 11,399 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $7,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce by 589.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 77.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Salesforce from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Salesforce to $192.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Salesforce from $225.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $270.51.

In other Salesforce news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.80, for a total transaction of $434,240.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,926,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,461,228,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 80,049 shares of company stock worth $13,676,936. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM stock traded down $3.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. 33,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,931,185. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.17, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $170.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.62. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.55 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

