Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $7.05 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,853 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $7,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 405.8% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,735 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of USMV stock traded down $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $71.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,655,343 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.88.

