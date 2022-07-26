Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 11,536 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,536 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RPG Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,150.1% in the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,660 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,461,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $547,642,000 after acquiring an additional 61,738 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,359,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 148,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,979,000 after buying an additional 13,988 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA:IWM traded down $1.24 on Tuesday, reaching $179.20. 840,987 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,794,502. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.44 and a 200-day moving average of $190.97. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.78 and a 52-week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

