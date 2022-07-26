Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 282 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 10,423 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $7,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of BlackRock stock traded down $8.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $628.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 613,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The stock has a market cap of $95.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $624.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $697.58.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.94 by ($0.58). BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $10.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $4.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $747.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

