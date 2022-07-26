Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,390 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,798 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 7,390 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Citigroup reduced their target price on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $130.00 target price on NIKE in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays cut their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

NIKE Trading Down 1.8 %

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,700,732.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total transaction of $1,713,023.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,900,414.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total transaction of $998,216.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NKE traded down $1.95 on Tuesday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 114,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,217,756. The company has a market cap of $168.91 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.53 and a 12-month high of $179.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.46.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

