Proterra (PTRA) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 2nd. Analysts expect Proterra to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.27). Proterra had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 100.20%. The company had revenue of $58.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.06 million. On average, analysts expect Proterra to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

PTRA stock opened at $4.69 on Tuesday. Proterra has a 12-month low of $4.26 and a 12-month high of $13.22. The company has a current ratio of 9.37, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.78.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PTRA. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Proterra from $8.50 to $6.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Proterra from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $12.25 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Proterra from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Proterra in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Proterra has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTRA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Proterra by 229.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,920,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,242,000 after buying an additional 11,780,668 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Proterra in the 1st quarter worth $11,478,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Proterra by 1,342.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 342,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after purchasing an additional 318,979 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Proterra by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,853,000 after purchasing an additional 167,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Proterra by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,125,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,508,000 after purchasing an additional 94,298 shares during the last quarter. 54.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Proterra Inc provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications.

