Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PUBGY. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($71.43) to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of Publicis Groupe from €77.00 ($78.57) to €78.00 ($79.59) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Publicis Groupe from €48.00 ($48.98) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Publicis Groupe from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Publicis Groupe Stock Performance

PUBGY stock opened at $12.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80. Publicis Groupe has a 52-week low of $10.47 and a 52-week high of $19.25.

Publicis Groupe Cuts Dividend

About Publicis Groupe

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 4th were given a dividend of $0.5066 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st.

Publicis Groupe SA provides marketing, communications, and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers advisory services for brand strategy, and repositioning and their identity under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; online advertising services under the Razorfish and Moxie brand names; crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services; media consulting, planning, and buying services; performance marketing services; and e-commerce services to optimize distribution channels.

