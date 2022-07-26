Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Decreased by KeyCorp

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lowered their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research report issued on Sunday, July 24th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the cell phone carrier will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.36. The consensus estimate for Verizon Communications’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.30 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

VZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Scotiabank cut Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.29.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of VZ opened at $44.76 on Tuesday. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $43.76 and a 1 year high of $56.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.49. The stock has a market cap of $187.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 26.95% and a net margin of 15.48%. The firm had revenue of $33.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.72%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,674 shares of company stock worth $237,377 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 19,095.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,778,922 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $508,113,000 after purchasing an additional 9,727,977 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 81.3% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,604,493 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $540,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,756,222 shares in the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

