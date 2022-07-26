Q1 2024 Earnings Forecast for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Issued By B. Riley

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for Lam Research in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 25th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $9.42 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $9.65. The consensus estimate for Lam Research’s current full-year earnings is $31.59 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lam Research’s Q2 2024 earnings at $9.63 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $9.82 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $10.13 EPS.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $625.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $604.58.

Lam Research Price Performance

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $457.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $456.27 and its 200-day moving average is $510.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.83. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $375.87 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 18.76%.

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,948 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 615 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.