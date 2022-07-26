Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Increased by Analyst

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Rating) – Desjardins raised their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Loblaw Companies in a research note issued on Monday, July 25th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Loblaw Companies’ current full-year earnings is $7.05 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Loblaw Companies’ FY2022 earnings at $6.45 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$122.00 to C$125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$120.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$112.80.

Loblaw Companies Stock Performance

TSE L opened at C$119.43 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$39.76 billion and a PE ratio of 20.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$115.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$110.28. Loblaw Companies has a 1-year low of C$79.80 and a 1-year high of C$123.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 142.06, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.31 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$12.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.36 billion.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Loblaw Companies news, Director Richard Dufresne sold 5,000 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$112.55, for a total transaction of C$562,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$662,270.09.

Loblaw Companies Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. This is an increase from Loblaw Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Loblaw Companies’s payout ratio is 24.44%.

About Loblaw Companies

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

Featured Stories

