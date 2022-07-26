QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Bought by Stephens Inc. AR

Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 26.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 138,163 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,792 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $21,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 6,566 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 21,620 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,429 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,132 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.46. 84,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,947,500. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.02. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52-week low of $118.22 and a 52-week high of $193.58. The company has a market capitalization of $169.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

Several research firms have commented on QCOM. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.92.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

