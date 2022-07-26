Quant Price Hits $94.21 on Top Exchanges (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. Quant has a total market cap of $1.14 billion and $100.02 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quant coin can currently be bought for approximately $94.21 or 0.00444134 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Quant has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000175 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000330 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000809 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.50 or 0.02316976 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00005195 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Planet (AQUA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.19 or 0.00307306 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Quant Profile

Quant is a coin. Its genesis date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Quant Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quant Overledger is a blockchain operating system (OS) that aims to empower applications to function across multiple blockchains and facilitates the creation of internet scale multi-chain applications otherwise known as MApps. Overledger securely removes the barriers that prohibit communication across multiple blockchains, providing endless possibilities for your data and applications. QNT is an Ethereum-based token that powers the network. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

