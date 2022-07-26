Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Quilter plc (OTCMKTS:QUILF – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.78.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on QUILF shares. Citigroup cut Quilter from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.11) to GBX 160 ($1.93) in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 100 ($1.20) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quilter in a research note on Monday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Quilter from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Quilter Price Performance

QUILF opened at $1.20 on Tuesday. Quilter has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $1.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13.

Quilter Company Profile

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in two segments, High Net Worth and Affluent. The company offers financial advice for protection, mortgages, savings, investments, and pensions. It also provides Quilter Investment Platform, an investment platform for advice-based wealth management products and services; Quilter Investors, which offers investment solutions; and Quilter Financial Planning, a restricted and independent financial adviser network that provides mortgage and financial planning advice and financial solutions to individuals and businesses through a network of intermediaries.

