Radio Caca Market Cap Reaches $399.53 Million (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Radio Caca has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market cap of $399.53 million and $33.75 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca coin can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.

Radio Caca Coin Profile

Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 coins and its circulating supply is 306,887,160,390 coins. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/RadioCacaNFT.

Buying and Selling Radio Caca

