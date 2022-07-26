Radius Gold (CVE:RDU) Stock Price Down 2.3%

Radius Gold Inc. (CVE:RDU – Get Rating) was down 2.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.22 and last traded at C$0.22. Approximately 21,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 54,329 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.22.

Radius Gold Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$18.76 million and a PE ratio of -23.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 11.12 and a current ratio of 11.40.

Radius Gold Company Profile

Radius Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, copper, zinc, and lead deposits. The company holds interests in the Holly and Banderas project located in Guatemala; the Maricela project covering an area of 155 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico; the Rambler project covering an area of 10,379-hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico; and the Amalia project covering an area of 10,250 hectares, as well as the Plata Verde project covering an area of 300 hectares located in Chihuahua, Mexico.

