Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.
Shares of NASDAQ:RDWR opened at $22.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.79 and a 200 day moving average of $28.50. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 140.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 1.07. Radware has a 12-month low of $20.55 and a 12-month high of $42.19.
Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Radware had a return on equity of 5.79% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $73.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Radware will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.
