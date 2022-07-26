RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Receives $49.00 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $49.00.

Several brokerages recently commented on RAPT. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $52.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd.

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ RAPT opened at $21.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.54. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.85 and a 52 week high of $40.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.56 million, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Transactions at RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RAPT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.03). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,263.55% and a negative return on equity of 37.82%. The company had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that RAPT Therapeutics will post -3.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Rodney Kb Young bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,084 shares in the company, valued at $106,184.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column purchased 1,250,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.67 per share, with a total value of $13,337,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,208,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,897,362.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Rodney Kb Young purchased 5,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $106,184.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,271,636 shares of company stock worth $13,592,335. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 800.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 73,102 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $7,724,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,927,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,529,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Featured Articles

