Ravencoin (RVN) Price Hits $0.0246 on Major Exchanges

Ravencoin (RVN) traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded 10.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ravencoin has a total market capitalization of $258.09 million and $10.34 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ravencoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0246 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ravencoin Coin Profile

Ravencoin (RVN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 10,473,290,000 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a digital peer to peer network that aims to implement a use case specific blockchain, designed to efficiently handle one specific function: the transfer of assets from one party to another. Built on a fork of the Bitcoin code, Ravencoin was launched January 3rd, 2018, and is a truly open source project (no ICO or masternodes). It focuses on building a useful technology, with a strong and growing community. Launched on January 3rd, 2018, the ninth anniversary of bitcoin’s launch, Ravencoin is an open-source project designed to enable instant payments to anyone around the world. The aim of the project is to create a blockchain optimized specifically for the transfer of assets such as tokens from one holder to another. A fork of the bitcoin code, Ravencoin features four key changes: The issuance schedule (block reward of 5,000 RVN)Block time (1 minute)Coin supply (21 Billion)Mining algorithm (KAWPOW formerly X16R and X16RV2 respectively)”

