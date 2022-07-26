Raydium Market Capitalization Achieves $92.21 Million (RAY)

Raydium (RAY) traded 8.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Raydium coin can now be bought for approximately $0.75 or 0.00003593 BTC on popular exchanges. Raydium has a market cap of $92.21 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of Raydium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Raydium has traded 19.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00017297 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Raydium Profile

Raydium’s total supply is 554,999,994 coins and its circulating supply is 123,314,688 coins. Raydium’s official Twitter account is @raydiumprotocol.

Raydium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Raydium is an automated market maker (AMM) built on the Solana blockchain which leverages the central order book of the Serum decentralized exchange (DEX) to enable lightning-fast trades, shared liquidity and new features for earning yield. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raydium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raydium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raydium using one of the exchanges listed above.

