RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ RNWK opened at $0.58 on Friday. RealNetworks has a 12-month low of $0.46 and a 12-month high of $2.05. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.64.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 30.16% and a negative return on equity of 33.51%. The business had revenue of $13.28 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell acquired 113,830 shares of RealNetworks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.61 per share, with a total value of $69,436.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,526,697.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, major shareholder Thomas A. Satterfield, Jr. purchased 128,496 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.63 per share, with a total value of $80,952.48. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 2,388,952 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,505,039.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Mill Opportunity Fund Caldwell purchased 113,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,436.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2,502,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,526,697.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 266,067 shares of company stock valued at $164,633. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CM Management LLC raised its stake in RealNetworks by 39.2% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 2,018,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 568,629 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $1,028,000. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC increased its position in shares of RealNetworks by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 96,427 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 28,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.74% of the company’s stock.

RealNetworks, Inc provides digital media software and services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its Consumer Media segment offers RealPlayer media player, a software that enables consumers to discover, play, download, manage, and edit digital video, stream audio and video, download and save photos and videos from the web, transfer and share content on social networks, and edit their own photo and video content.

