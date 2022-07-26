Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Commerzbank (CBK)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Commerzbank (ETR: CBK):

7/22/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.60 ($11.84) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/21/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.90 ($9.08) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/20/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.20 ($8.37) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €6.00 ($6.12) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

7/18/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €11.00 ($11.22) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

7/12/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.00 ($8.16) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/1/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €8.50 ($8.67) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

6/30/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €10.70 ($10.92) price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

6/27/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €12.00 ($12.24) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/16/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($9.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

6/14/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €7.00 ($7.14) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

6/10/2022 – Commerzbank was given a new €9.70 ($9.90) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Commerzbank Price Performance

ETR CBK opened at €6.38 ($6.51) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.00 billion and a PE ratio of 18.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.21. Commerzbank AG has a 1-year low of €5.01 ($5.11) and a 1-year high of €9.51 ($9.71).

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

