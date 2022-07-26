Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica (OTCMKTS:RCDTF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $44.48

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:RCDTF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.48 and last traded at $44.48, with a volume of 113 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.23.

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica Stock Up 7.9 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

About Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica

Recordati Industria Chimica e Farmaceutica S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers pharmaceuticals in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular, dermatology, over the counter/non-prescription pharmaceuticals, urology, anti-infectives, central nervous system, gastrointestinal, gynecology and obstetrics, musculo-skeletal disorders and analgesia, nutrition and related products, cosmetics, dietary supplements, medical devices, allergy, endocrinology, respiratory, pain management/inflammation, generics, antipyretics and cold preparations, and oncology, as well as ear, nose, and throat.

