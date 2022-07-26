Redcentric plc (LON:RCN) to Issue Dividend of GBX 2.40

Redcentric plc (LON:RCN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, July 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.40 ($0.03) per share on Friday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Redcentric’s previous dividend of $1.20. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Redcentric Stock Performance

Shares of LON RCN opened at GBX 120.22 ($1.45) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 122.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 119.51. The company has a market cap of £186.15 million and a P/E ratio of 2,033.33. Redcentric has a 12 month low of GBX 108 ($1.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 141 ($1.70).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Redcentric news, insider Nick Bate purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($59,759.04). In other Redcentric news, insider Nick Bate purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 124 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £49,600 ($59,759.04). Also, insider Peter Brotherton sold 41,674 shares of Redcentric stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.35), for a total value of £46,674.88 ($56,234.80).

About Redcentric

Redcentric plc provides IT managed services in the United Kingdom. It offers network services, including connectivity, software-defined wide area network, local area network, managed wide area network, secure remote access, and cloud managed wireless network services; and cloud services consisting of infrastructure as a service, hybrid cloud, colocation hosting, cloud migration, platform as a service, online data backup and recovery, managed hosted desktops, and disaster recovery services.

