ReddCoin (RDD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $6,866.00

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $12.90 million and approximately $6,866.00 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,185.13 or 1.00020478 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00044124 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.72 or 0.00206422 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.91 or 0.00230937 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.84 or 0.00112550 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $10.71 or 0.00050438 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004758 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003814 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00004907 BTC.

About ReddCoin

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is /r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ReddCoin is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

