RedFOX Labs (RFOX) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $4.09 Million

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $176.24 million and approximately $4.09 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, RedFOX Labs has traded flat against the US dollar. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00256924 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.14 or 0.00096405 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070780 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002477 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001379 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003871 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0404 or 0.00000194 BTC.

About RedFOX Labs

RFOX is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io. The official website for RedFOX Labs is redfoxlabs.io.

Buying and Selling RedFOX Labs

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

