Relite Finance Market Capitalization Achieves $284,303.83 (RELI)

Relite Finance (RELI) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. Relite Finance has a market capitalization of $284,303.83 and approximately $125.00 worth of Relite Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Relite Finance has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Relite Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004726 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001577 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002197 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00016900 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001946 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0654 or 0.00000309 BTC.
About Relite Finance
Relite Finance’s total supply is 71,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 69,504,430 coins. Relite Finance’s official Twitter account is @relitefinance.
Relite Finance Coin Trading
