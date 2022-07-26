ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) CFO Sells $1,762,500.00 in Stock

ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) CFO Brett Sandercock sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $1,762,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 106,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,010,110. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

ResMed Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RMD traded up $2.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $238.71. 9,470 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,404. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.40 and a 1-year high of $301.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.79, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $210.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $226.18.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.12). ResMed had a return on equity of 26.91% and a net margin of 22.02%. The business had revenue of $864.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $900.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ResMed

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Nicholas Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 66,495 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ResMed by 207.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 4,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,852 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ResMed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. StockNews.com downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on ResMed in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded ResMed from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $233.00 to $244.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ResMed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.67.

ResMed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.