Reston Wealth Management LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Union Pacific makes up 0.3% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 127.7% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Union Pacific by 49.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 149 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new position in Union Pacific in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.91. The company had a trading volume of 19,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,297,288. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $214.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $136.23 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.93. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 52.00% and a net margin of 29.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.40%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $267.00 to $236.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $207.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Cowen lowered their price objective on Union Pacific to $261.00 in a research note on Friday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $247.18.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

