Reston Wealth Management LLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Reston Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 125,581 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,093 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ACT Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 652,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,376,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 95,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 400,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,584,000 after acquiring an additional 6,881 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 77.0% in the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 90,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after buying an additional 39,169 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.89. 43,133 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,616,673. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.54 and its 200 day moving average is $34.99. Schwab International Equity ETF has a one year low of $29.92 and a one year high of $40.83.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

